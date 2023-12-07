Open Extended Reactions

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez meet in the men's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday (ESPN+, main card at 10 p.m. ET, prelims at 7:30 p.m.).

Song (20-7-1, 1 NC) has won three of his last four fights, most recently a fifth-round TKO of Ricky Simon in April.

Gutierrez (20-5-2) has lost just once in his last 10 bouts. He beat Alatengheili by unanimous decision in October.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Fortis MMA coach Sayif Saud to get his perspective on the UFC main event while betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez