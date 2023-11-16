NBA draft prospects: Winners and losers from the Champions Classic

Open Extended Reactions

The Champions Classic serves as the unofficial start to the college basketball season. It's also an early introduction for fans and even some NBA executives to the latest batch of McDonald's All-Americans competing at college basketball's most prestigious blue blood programs.

Every NBA team was on hand at the two games in Chicago, many with high-level decision-makers looking to get a head start on their 2024 draft scouting.

Zion Williamson catapulted himself into the national consciousness and became the runaway favorite for the No. 1 pick in 2018 with his exhilarating 28-point in 23-minute performance in Duke's blowout win over Kentucky. Tyrese Maxey, Paolo Banchero, Grayson Allen and others in utilizing the significant platform also have logged memorable performances in recent history.

While the high level of competition and pressure-packed environment produces a strong early data point, it's ultimately a long season and NBA teams will be judging a player's full body of work from high school and college in assessing how to evaluate prospects come June.

Here's what we learned on Tuesday night.