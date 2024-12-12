Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA Cup heading to Las Vegas this weekend for its semifinal and championship rounds, we're diving into the noteworthy trends bolstering and hindering some of the teams that have factored heavily into the tournament.

Well, sort of. The New York Knicks had a dominant tournament run but then collapsed in the second half at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, meaning they'll be watching the Cup semifinals from home. The shorthanded Orlando Magic also dropped its quarterfinal matchup, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the final minute.

Nonetheless, the NBA Cup has showcased New York's most consistent player, who leads the league in an impressive defensive stat. Orlando, meanwhile, has managed to thrive despite missing its two best players and ranking last in the league in a key metric. Lastly, we'll explain why last season's NBA Cup darling was nowhere to be found this time around.

Jump to a section:

The Knicks wing blocking more 3s than Wemby

A deeper dive into Haliburton's early issues

How is Orlando still winning without its stars?