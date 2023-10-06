Sarr fires late as Wildcats down 36ers in NBL

Four late three-pointers despite being ice cold all night were enough for the Perth Wildcats to see off the charge of the Adelaide 36ers at RAC Arena for the 82-75 victory.

Despite missing all 14 of their three-point attempts in the first half, Perth were in control of the contest until the winless and under pressure Sixers came out firing in the second half.

They did briefly grab the lead on a couple of occasions led by centre Isaac Humphries (18 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks), but it was huge three-point bombs that iced the game for the 'Cats.

Despite having gone 2-of-23 up to that point, Bryce Cotton and Corey Webster knocked down one each before expected high NBA draft pick Alex Sarr hit two of them to secure the seven-point home win.

Cotton led Perth's charge again with 19 points and five assists with Sarr adding 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Jordan Usher 16 points and five boards.

Despite fouling out in just 21 and-a-half minutes, Keanu Pinder added 10 points and seven rebounds with Webster scoring 11 crucial points.

Wildcats coach John Rillie was especially with the responsibility his players took after Sunday's loss to the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

"This was a great week for our team," Rillie said.

"I had several guys let me know through taking their own accountability for their own performance.

"So when you have guys who take accountability for what they do, I think you have a chance to have a special team."

Jason Cadee started for Adelaide and delivered 13 points and four assists with Jacob Wiley contributing 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Trey Kell III 10 points, five boards and four assists.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton took the positives heading into Sunday's road trip to the defending champion Sydney Kings.

"It's disappointing again not to come away with a win but if I'm being honest, I thought this game was a little better," Bruton said.

"We do some things at the right time and we have some brain freezes other times, but I thought our effort and attention to go get it done in the second half was so much better than where it's been."

Even without being able to hit from downtown, Perth appeared in cruise control much of the first half going on a 10-0 run in the first quarter on the way to the 28-17 lead after one.

It remained a 13-point game at the half despite the Wildcats missing all 14 of their three-point attempts but the 10 Adelaide turnovers and 16 free-throws to Perth made up for that.

Eventually Cotton hit the first triple for Perth early in the second half but Adelaide had come out motivated staring down the 0-3 start.

A Cadee three-point play gave the Sixers the lead briefly and it was a tight battle the rest of the way, but ultimately it was three-point shots from Perth that sealed the deal. Cotton and Webster hit one each, and then Sarr hit two of them to give the 'Cats the win.