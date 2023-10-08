Baynes, Taipans coach in alleged physical altercation

The NBL is investigating an alleged physical altercation between Aron Baynes and Cairns Taipans head coach Adam Forde, sources told ESPN.

The alleged incident occurred at halftime of the Brisbane Bullets' Saturday evening game against the Taipans, sources said, shortly after an on-court incident led to Baynes having to be separated from referees.

Late in the second quarter, Baynes was elbowed in the throat by Taipans wing Lat Mayen while contesting a rebound. The Bullets big-man had to be held back by his teammates as he appealed to the officials about the no-call.

Aron Baynes is in hot water after an alleged altercation at halftime with Taipans coach Adam Forde following this incident at the end of the second quarter.



Read here: https://t.co/HceLWlcRg9 pic.twitter.com/AhzC7yij9c — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) October 8, 2023

As both teams exited the court for halftime, Baynes and Mayen were shoulder to shoulder. Both players were ejected from the matchup ahead of the start of the second half.

The alleged physical altercation between Baynes and Forde happened during the half-time break, as both teams went to their respective locker rooms.

When asked postgame if words were exchanged in the tunnel at halftime, Forde responded by saying 'no' multiple times.

There is security footage of the incident, and the NBL is in the process of obtaining it.

The Taipans went on to win the game 89-86.