Anthony Lamb has signed with the New Zealand Breakers as an injury replacement, sources told ESPN.

Lamb, who played 62 games for the Golden State Warriors last NBA season, will temporarily replace Justinian Jessup, who's out indefinitely with a pelvic injury, sources said.

Jessup will get a CT scan on Monday (AEDT) to determine the extent of the injury, sources said.

Anthony Lamb played 62 games for the Warriors last season. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Lamb, a 6'6" forward, is already with the Breakers in Portland as they prepare for their NBA preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers. He's expected to play in the team's pair of preseason games: against the Trail Blazers on October 11, and vs. the Utah Jazz on October 17.

Lamb averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors during the 2022-23 NBA season, playing 19.3 minutes a contest. He was a consistent rotation player for a Warriors team that bowed out of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Initially signed as a two-way player in Golden State, Lamb's contract was converted to a standard deal to end the season.

The Breakers began the 2023-24 NBL season 1-1, before flying to the U.S. for a pair of NBA preseason games.