Flyers end Fire's WNBL streak as Boomers keep rolling

The Melbourne Boomers and Perth Lynx extended their winning starts to the WNBL season in round two as Lauren Jackson's Southside Flyers ended Townsville's winning streak in dramatic fashion.

The Boomers (3-0) rode Jordin Canada's 20-point haul to a 95-80 away win over the Sydney Flames (1-2) on Sunday after the Lynx (2-0) had beaten Adelaide Lightning (1-2) for another victory on their home floor.

But it was the Flyers (2-1) who made the biggest statement and completed an impressive road double with their 75-74 win over the Fire (1-1) on Saturday night.

The Flyers trailed by 10 points early in the fourth period but stormed home to outscore their hosts 13-4 over the final three-and-a-half minutes.

Maddison Rocci of the Flyers. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Nyadiew Puoch made 1-of-2 free throws to put Southside ahead with 10 seconds remaining and Zitina Aokuso missed a last-ditch jump shot that could have pinched victory for the Fire.

It was the Fire's first loss after 17 straight wins on a run that dated to January and included last season's two-game grand final series sweep of the Flyers.

Mercedes Russell (22 points) and Maddie Rocci (13) were the most prominent of five Flyers scorers who reached double figures, while Stephanie Reid (18 points) and Sami Whitcomb (11 points, 11 rebounds) threatened to haul the Fire over the line.

It was a good week for the Flyers (2-1), who opened round two with a 104-79 thumping of the UC Capitals on Wednesday.

Australian basketball legend Jackson produced a pair of modest stat lines for the round as she continued to work her way back after a serious achilles injury.

The 42-year-old scored five points on 1-for-5 shooting against the Capitals, and finished with six points and five rebounds against the Fire.

Perth's victory over Adelaide on Saturday night came as Aari McDonald (29 points, 11 assists) and captain Anneli Maley (17 points, 13 rebounds) both registered double-doubles for the Lynx.

Sydney's loss to Melbourne made for a mixed week for the Flames, who had a 68-62 win over Bendigo Spirit on Friday night.

The Flames trailed the Boomers by 14 points at three-quarter time on Sunday and got back within five, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Tera Reed, Sara Blicavs and Keely Froling (19 each) all starred alongside Canada in the Boomers' win.