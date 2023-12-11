South East Melbourne managed their second away win for the season after a dominant 33-point performance from Mitch Creek. (1:44)

Australian coach Sandy Brondello has declared a podium finish in Paris the expectation for the Opals after failing to win a medal at the past two Olympics.

The Opals, who won consecutive Olympic medals between 1996 and 2012, failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2022.

But first, the Opals must first punch their ticket to Paris by finishing top three in their group at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament in Brazil in February, with Brondello selecting a squad of 20 which will be reduced to 12.

Announced on Tuesday, the squad features all 12 players from last year's FIBA World Cup bronze-medal winning campaign in Sydney, including Lauren Jackson, as well as 21-year-old Jade Melbourne who in 2023 completed her rookie WNBA season, plus squad debutant and bolter Isobel Borlase, 19, who has been staring for Adelaide in the WNBL.

Australia will play host nation Brazil, before taking on Serbia and Germany from February 8 to 11. With players currently competing on home soil and in Europe the team won't have a camp prior to the tournament instead meeting in Brazil in the lead up to the first game.

Brondello was a key part of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic team which made history by winning Australian basketball's first Olympic medal and says that set the standard for the women's national program.

Despite lack of recent Olympic success, the Opals have won medals at the past three World Cups (bronze 2014 and 2022, and silver in 2018).

"Winning a medal, that's our goal and that should always be our goal, even though we have limited preparation we've just got to believe we're capable of beating anyone but we know the rest of the world's improved," Brondello told ESPN.

Lauren Jackson and Sandy Brondello. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

"It's all of those little one percent-ers and making sure the things we can take care of - being fit, toughness - they are part of our identity, and we continue to build on.

"Our goal is to get on that podium, but the goal is just to qualify right now too. Qualifiers are massive and it's the only thing we should be focusing on. It's easier said than done but we have to make sure we're locked in and take care of that and then go to Paris and make sure we get on the podium and embrace that challenge."

Jackson, Alice Kunek (who underwent surgery for a broken forearm on Sunday night), Kristy Wallace (knee) and Steph Talbot (ACL) have been named in the squad subject to availability.

Six Opals squad members (Marianna Tolo, Ezi Magbegor, Darcee Garbin, Alanna Smith, Bec Allen and Shyla Heal) have played in Europe this season.

A four-time Olympian as a player, part of medal-winning campaigns in 1996, 2000 and 2004, Brondello has been home in Australia over the past three weeks following the WNBA season where she guided New York Liberty to the Finals.

She's travelled around the country watching home grown talent compete in the WNBL while spending time at several NBL and AFL clubs including reigning premiers Collingwood.

"Collingwood obviously won the flag and it's just an amazing set up there so that was fantastic, and I got to meet Darcy Moore and have a chat to him," she said.

"I'm involved in some leadership programs and the connections from that have allowed me to go and see Collingwood and catch up with basketball coaches. Coaching is a big community and we can all learn and share and that's fulfilling because it gives me good ideas and inspiration as we go into a huge year next year.

"I love the learning part (always asking myself) how can I continue to get better and see what ideas would be good for us to take back not just to the Opals but New York as well.

"We can all learn and share and that fills my cup."

Opals squad for February's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Rebecca Allen, Zitina Aokuso, Sara Blicavs, Isobel Borlase, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Shyla Heal, *Lauren Jackson, *Alice Kunek, Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Anneli Maley, Jade Melbourne, Stephanie Reid, Maddison Rocci, Alanna Smith, *Steph Talbot, Marianna Tolo, *Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb.