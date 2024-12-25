Jordon Crawford's 26 points was enough to see the Tasmania JackJumpers take down the New Zealand Breakers. (1:40)

Jordon Crawford posted 26 points with six three-pointers off the bench as the Tasmania JackJumpers celebrated Christmas Day at home with a 97-82 win over the New Zealand Breakers.

Since the return from injury of Sean Macdonald, Crawford has been coming off the bench and the JackJumpers made it seven-straight wins in that time while the Breakers slumped to an eighth consecutive defeat.

It was the second-straight year the teams had faced off on Christmas day at MyState Bank Arena and they came into the contest in wildly contrasting form.

After starting the season 3-8 as defending champions, Tasmania have won six straight including beating Melbourne United on the road on Monday.

Jordon Crawford of the Jackjumpers celebrates during the Christmas Day victory over New Zealand Breakers. Steve Bell/Getty Images

New Zealand, meanwhile, have gone winless in all seven matches since the FIBA break when they replaced Freddie Gillespie with 7'6 centre Tacko Fall.

Precious little separated the teams for most of the evening with Fall significant in the first half for New Zealand, adding seven points, five rebounds and two blocks to put his team plus-15 during his time on court.

But Tasmania led 42-39 at the half thanks largely to 16 points with four three-pointers from Crawford, despite them not making a free-throw.

New Zealand hurt themselves going 5-of-12 before the JackJumpers managed to push their lead out to nine by three quarter-time before completing the deal for the 15-point victory.

Tasmania have improved from 3-8 in their championship defence to be 10-8 in fourth position, while shooting 12-of-27 from the deep. Crawford made 6-of-9 for 26 points along with four assists.

Majok Deng stepped up in the absence of Will Magnay (broken toe) with 20 points and seven rebounds on 11-of-13 free-throw shooting with Reuben Te Rangi delivering another 12 points, and Milton Doyle eight points and five assists.

JackJumpers coach Scott Roth was understandably happy with the seventh-straight win.

"It wasn't pretty and we laid an egg last Christmas but this one seemed to be a little bit better for us," he said.

"I'm a little bit relieved that we were able to wear these uniforms and enjoy ourselves this time as opposed to last time.

"Our guys just kept grinding a way and finding a way, and they just stuck with it long enough."

The Breakers remain second last at 7-11 having lost eight in-a-row while only shooting 4-of-23 from long-range and 16-of-28 at the foul line.

Fall finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Parker Jackson-Cartwright top-scored with 23 points and six assists while Mojave King added 12 points, three boards and three assists.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen felt it was a similar story once again.

"It's the same story as against Sydney with us giving effort for 30-35 minutes but then we start to rush some things and don't make the pass to the open guy, and try to go individually," he said.

"We kind of lost our poise there again and it's something we've talked a lot about during the season because it has been our problem."