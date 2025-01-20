Hawks remain top of the NBL after smashing Bullets

Sam Froling's 17 points lead a balanced Illawarra attack as the Hawks stroll to a blow out victory over the Bullets. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Illawarra have strolled to a clinical NBL 121-87 belting of Brisbane, but their victory was soured by a hamstring injury to import Darius Days.

Days damaged his left hamstring while diving for a loose ball midway through the first quarter of Monday night's clash at Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre, by which time he had six points in less than two minutes.

The injury had no impact on the game, though, as the Hawks were completely untroubled, going 35-20 in the first quarter and 35-19 in the third, as they strengthened their grip on top spot.

Sam Froling (17 points) paced an even charge, with six players notching double-digits and two more scoring nine.

Illawarra also racked up a 40-minute record 37 assists -- led by Trey Kell's 11 -- to just six turnovers.

Tyler Harvey of the Hawks in action against the Bullets. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Keandre Cook (19 points) top-scored for the banged-up Bullets who, already missing seven players, were dealt a massive pre-game blow when their best player Casey Prather failed a fitness test and sat out with an ankle injury.

Big Tohi Smith-Milner sent another scare through the Brisbane camp when he slowly walked off early for treatment on his right foot before returning to the court.

Illawarra hit 15-of-20 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from three-point range in the opening term, before Adams paced a brief Bullets revival to reduce the margin to 39-35 in the second.

It was never remotely close again.

Peatling rattled off 11 points inside five minutes to even up the quarter at 21-all and put the Hawks in front 56-41 at half-time.

Illawarra continued to cut Brisbane to ribbons in the third term, with Froling scoring at will in the paint and Will Hickey creating havoc at both ends.

The margin ballooned to 42 points as the Hawks emptied their bench in the fourth, with 12 of their 13 players used hitting the scoreboard.