Wildcats down Phoenix to return to NBL winning trail

The Perth Wildcats were staring down the barrel of a third-straight home defeat before coming from 12 points down to put up a blistering 34-point final quarter and beat the South East Melbourne Phoenix 100-99.

After winning six of seven on the road and returning home to beat Adelaide, Perth slipped up twice last week at RAC Arena to Melbourne and Cairns, and South East Melbourne also had them on their knees for much of Friday's clash.

After hitting just one three the entire first half, the Phoenix made seven through the third quarter and early in the fourth to be leading by a dozen -- but the Wildcats took charge from there.

They completely turned the momentum and when Bryce Cotton made back-to-back threes with just over two minutes to play, the 'Cats went out to a seven-point lead which they clung on to, eventually prevailing by a point to go third, with the Phoenix now fifth.

Perth's Tai Webster and Bryce Cotton share a moment after their Round 19 win over the Phoenix. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Both teams came into the match on identical 15-11 records and played like it was an early finals contest from the outset.

No more than five points separated them in the first half with scores tied at 49-49 at half-time despite the Phoenix going just 1-of-9 from three.

Perth shared the ball better with 12 assists to the half after 14 in the entire double-overtime game last Saturday against Cairns, but the Phoenix stuck to their guns and produced a stand-out third quarter.

After just one three in the first half, they knocked down six in the third term with two each to Joe Wieskamp (10 points) and Malique Lewis (10).

Nathan Sobey (eight points, three assists) hit another on three quarter-time with South East Melbourne's lead out to 11, and then it was improved to 12 when he hit another to start the fourth.

It was all the Wildcats from there, though, as they put up 32 points to 19 the rest of the way with only a Ben Ayre (14 points) three on the buzzer bringing Phoenix back within a point.

Cotton finished with another 29 points and six assists for Perth with Keanu Pinder adding 22 points and seven rebounds, and Kristian Doolittle 17 points, 13 boards and six assists.

"We found a way like in both games last week we couldn't find a way despite having opportunities," said Wildcats coach John Rillie.

"Tonight we found a way and capitalised on those opportunities, but it just reflects the time of the season we're at right now."

Matt Hurt top-scored for South East Melbourne with 19 points and seven rebounds with Jordan Hunter adding 13 points and 13 boards, and Owen Foxwell 13 points from the starting five.

"I'm proud of my guys, we played a really good game on the road against a tough team who was playing desperate, urgent," said Phoenix coach Josh King.

"I think for the most part we stuck to the game plan and knew we had to concentrate in the fourth quarter, and we didn't quite play our best down the stretch and maybe ran out of a bit of gas."