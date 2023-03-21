I'm back with a third mock ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, filling needs for every first-round pick after the bulk of free agency. There are still several good free agents available, but the marquee players have been signed, and we have a great idea of positions each team could be targeting in this draft. This is one of my favorite mocks to do every year.

Since my last round of predictions, a lot has happened, including the NFL combine. Check out the 10 prospects I picked as risers from the workouts in Indianapolis. There also has been a trade -- a big one. The Bears got a tremendous haul from the Panthers for the No. 1 pick, dropping down eight spots in the process. I have a lot to say about the deal below.

These new predictions feature another projected trade in the top five, as we could see a few different teams trying to get in there to take a quarterback. I also have an update to my Big Board rankings, with post-combine changes at every position. Now that we have the accurate size measurements and testing numbers, we're getting into the homestretch ahead of Round 1, which begins April 27, with only pro days and in-person visits for teams ahead.

OK, let's get to it. There are just 31 picks here, if you'll recall, because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-rounder. Check out the "SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 3.0," with Todd McShay agreeing with me about why all of my picks were perfect. Here we go, starting with Carolina:

