The 2023 combine is in the rear-view mirror, and we're officially inside two months from the 2023 NFL draft. And after a week of prospect measurements, 40-yard dashes and on-field workout drills in Indianapolis, I'm resetting the first round with another mock draft.

This edition of predictions begins with a pair of trades early in Round 1, including a move for one team up to No. 1 overall. Four quarterbacks come off the board in the top nine picks; that matches what I projected in my last mock, but the order of the QBs and a few of the landing spots have changed. Who were the biggest risers from their combine performances?

We're getting closer to the real thing on April 27, but we still have pro days and plenty of prospect interviews on deck. Things will change, including specific team needs with free agency set to begin next week. But here's how all 31 picks for Round 1 of the 2023 draft are shaping up after an eventful few days at the combine. (Five teams do not have a pick in the first round, including the Miami Dolphins, who were stripped of their selection for tampering violations.) Oh, and be sure to check out my "SportsCenter" Mock Draft Special at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday (ESPN2).

coverage:

McShay's rankings | Kiper's combine risers