Top 2023 NFL draft prospects have put together their final season college tape, participated in all-star events and worked out in Indianapolis at the combine. Pro-day workouts and interviews with pro teams lie ahead. As we continue to get more clarity on the class, I re-ranked my top 32 prospects for this 2023 class, which includes a handful of quarterbacks who I think can be NFL starters.

Grades for each player are also included, along with previous rankings from my last update in mid-January. And since combine numbers are locked in, I added each prospect's 40-yard dash time and vertical/broad jumps. Let's dive in.