As it stands a month out from the 2023 NFL draft, five teams are set to skip the first round, all having traded away their top selections. That means the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers need to nail their picks on Day 2.

More teams could join these five by making trades over the next few weeks and throughout draft night -- we had nine on Day 1 last April) -- and interestingly enough, none of these teams picked in Round 1 last year, either.

How could each of these franchises without a first-round pick still make improvements in this draft? We asked the NFL Nation reporter for each team to outline top draft needs, then went to NFL draft analyst Steve Muench for his thoughts on a prospect who might be available when those teams make their first selections. (Teams are listed in order of their first pick.)

Where's their first-round pick? The Rams traded their first-rounder to the Lions in 2021 as part of the package to land quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Top picks: Nos. 36, 69, 77