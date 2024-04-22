Open Extended Reactions

With just a few more days until the 2024 NFL draft begins, it's time to share some information and insight ahead of Round 1. Where could the quarterbacks go in the top 10 picks? Which teams are already making calls about trading up or down? And is there a sleeper to be the first defensive player drafted?

ESPN and its draft crew will be in Detroit later this week, as the first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, live on ESPN, ABC, and the ESPN App. It's one of the best weeks of the year, with several unknowns throughout the draft and a few teams serving as pivot points in Round 1.

Here's some of what we're hearing:

Why the Cardinals are 'in the catbird seat'