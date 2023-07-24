MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins open the 2023 NFL regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

After snapping a five-year playoff drought last season, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins look to recapture the form that at one point had them atop the ESPN NFL Power Rankings. Tua Tagovailoa returns healthy, as does most of last season's sixth-ranked offense.

Defensively, Miami expects a major turnaround after a mediocre performance a season ago. Newly hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is expected to right the ship quickly and has plenty of star power at his disposal after the team traded for Jalen Ramsey in March.

Here is a 53-man roster projection as the Dolphins open training camp: