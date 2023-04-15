        <
          Mr. Irrelevant history in NFL draft: Every final pick since 1976

          play
          How does Brock Purdy's injury affect 49ers' future at QB? (1:07)

          Adam Schefter discusses where the 49ers go at the quarterback position with Brock Purdy out for six months. (1:07)

          5:45 PM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          The nickname "Mr. Irrelevant" -- given to the player selected as the last pick in the NFL draft -- has been used for decades, but San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rekindled interest in the topic last season.

          In surprising fashion, the rookie assumed the starting job in Week 14 after then-starter Jimmy Garoppolo went out with a foot injury and eventually lifted the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. He became the only Mr. Irrelevant QB in the common draft era (since 1967) to start and win a playoff game. In his five regular-season and three playoff starts, Purdy ranked third in QBR (68.9), fifth in completion percentage (67.4%) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (14) before suffering an elbow injury. He had surgery on March 10.

          Other notable Mr. Irrelevants include kicker Ryan Succop (2009) -- a Super Bowl LV winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whose 82.9% field goal percentage ranks 37th in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference -- and linebacker Tae Crowder (2020), who had 232 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in three seasons for the New York Giants before being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          The nickname and Mr. Irrelevant Week -- a celebration and charity event -- were created by former player Paul Salata to celebrate the underdog. There have been many Mr. Irrelevants since Kelvin Kirk became the first in 1976. Here's the complete list:

          Jump to:

          2020s | 2010s | 2000s
          1990s | 1980s | 1970s

          2022

          Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
          Pick: No. 262
          College: Iowa State

          2021

          Grant Stuard, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Pick: No. 259
          College: Houston

          2020

          Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants
          Pick: No. 255
          College: Georgia

          2019

          Caleb Wilson, TE, Arizona Cardinals
          Pick: No. 254
          College: UCLA

          2018

          Trey Quinn, WR, Washington
          Pick: No. 256
          College: SMU

          2017

          Chad Kelly, QB, Denver Broncos
          Pick: No. 253
          College: Ole Miss

          2016

          Kalan Reed, CB, Tennessee Titans
          Pick: No. 253
          College: Southern Miss

          2015

          Gerald Christian, TE, Arizona Cardinals
          Pick: No. 256
          College: Louisville

          2014

          Lonnie Ballentine, S, Houston Texans
          Pick: No. 256
          College: Memphis

          2013

          Justice Cunningham, TE, Indianapolis Colts
          Pick: No. 254
          College: South Carolina

          2012

          Chandler Harnish, QB, Indianapolis Colts
          Pick: No. 253
          College: Northern Illinois

          2011

          Cheta Ozougwu, DE, Houston Texans
          Pick: No. 254
          College: Rice

          2010

          Tim Toone, WR, Detroit Lions
          Pick: No. 255
          College: Weber State

          2009

          Ryan Succop, K, Kansas City Chiefs
          Pick: No. 256
          College: South Carolina

          2008

          David Vobora, OLB, St. Louis Rams Pick: No. 252
          College: Idaho

          2007

          Ramzee Robinson, CB, Detroit Lions
          Pick: No. 255
          College: Alabama

          2006

          Kevin McMahan, WR, Oakland Raiders
          Pick: No. 255
          College: Maine

          2005

          Andy Stokes, TE, New England Patriots
          Pick: No. 255
          College: William Penn

          2004

          Andre Sommersell, LB, Oakland Raiders
          Pick: No. 255
          College: Colorado State

          2003

          Ryan Hoag, WR, Oakland Raiders
          Pick: No. 262
          College: Gustavus Adolphus

          2002

          Ahmad Miller, DT, Houston Texans
          Pick: No. 261
          College: UNLV

          2001

          Tevita Ofahengaue, TE, Arizona Cardinals
          Pick: No. 246
          College: BYU

          2000

          Michael Green, DB, Chicago Bears
          Pick: No. 254
          College: Northwestern State

          1999

          Jim Finn, FB, Chicago Bears
          Pick: No. 253
          College: Pennsylvania

          1998

          Cam Quayle, TE, Baltimore Ravens
          Pick: No. 241
          College: Weber State

          1997

          Ronnie McAda, QB, Green Bay Packers
          Pick: No. 240
          College: Army

          1996

          Sam Manuel, LB, San Francisco 49ers
          Pick: No. 254
          College: New Mexico State

          1995

          Michael Reed, DB, Carolina Panthers
          Pick: No. 249
          College: Boston College

          1994

          Marty Moore, LB, New England Patriots
          Pick: No. 222
          College: Kentucky

          1993

          Daron Alcorn, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Pick: No. 224
          College: Akron

          1992

          Matt Elliott, C, Washington
          Pick: No. 336
          College: Michigan

          1991

          Larry Wanke, QB, New York Giants
          Pick: No. 334
          College: John Carroll

          1990

          Demetrius Davis, TE, Los Angeles Raiders
          Pick: No. 331
          College: Nevada

          1989

          Everett Ross, WR, Minnesota Vikings
          Pick: No. 335
          College: Ohio State

          1988

          Jeff Beathard, WR, Los Angeles Rams
          Pick: No. 333
          College: Southern Oregon

          1987

          Norman Jefferson, DB, Green Bay Packers
          Pick: No. 335
          College: LSU

          1986

          Mike Travis, DB, San Diego Chargers
          Pick: No. 333
          College: Georgia Tech

          1985

          Donald Chumley, DT, San Francisco 49ers
          Pick: No. 336
          College: Georgia

          1984

          Randy Essington, QB, Los Angeles Raiders
          Pick: No. 336
          College: Colorado

          1983

          John Tuggle, RB, New York Giants
          Pick: No. 335
          College: California

          1982

          Tim Washington, DB, San Francisco 49ers
          Pick: No. 334
          College: Fresno State

          1981

          Phil Nelson, TE, Oakland Raiders
          Pick: No. 332
          College: Delaware

          1980

          Tyrone McGriff, G, Pittsburgh Steelers
          Pick: No. 333
          College: Florida A&M

          1979

          Mike Almond, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
          Pick: No. 330
          College: Northwestern State

          1978

          Lee Washburn, G, Dallas Cowboys
          Pick: No. 334
          College: Montana State

          1977

          Jim Kelleher, RB, Minnesota Vikings
          Pick: No. 335
          College: Colorado

          1976

          Kelvin Kirk, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
          Pick: No. 487
          College: Dayton