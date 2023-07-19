Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher Alex Highsmith has agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Highsmith will make over $27.7 million in guarantees and $38 million over the first two new years of the deal, according to his agents.

Highsmith, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal with the Steelers, who selected the linebacker in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Despite not having a long-term deal in place earlier this year, Highsmith participated in Steelers minicamp and OTAs during contract negotiations and expressed confidence that an extension would be completed, saying that he wanted to remain with Pittsburgh for a long time.

Highsmith emerged as one of the NFL's top pass-rushers last season, recording a career-high 14.5 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles. He has 22.5 sacks in 49 career games with the Steelers.