Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's practice with an injury to his right calf, coach Zac Taylor told reporters.

Burrow was rolling to his right during drills when he pulled up short in what appeared to be a noncontact injury. He was later carted off the field.

"It was 10 minutes ago so we don't have any more information," Taylor said.

According to a source, an early assessment indicates that Burrow is dealing with a calf strain.

Taylor was asked about the compression sleeve that Burrow wore around his calf, one that he was not wearing after the team's first practice of training camp on Wednesday. He said that Burrow opted to wear it on Thursday.

"We'll get more information as we go," Taylor said.

The Bengals coach also said that some players experience soreness after the first day of practice but added that over the course of practice, Burrow felt good. Taylor told reporters that Burrow went down on a scramble at the end of a rep.

This is the third straight training camp that Burrow has dealt with an injury. In 2021, Burrow was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that ended his rookie season in 2020, when he entered the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Burrow suffered a ruptured appendix that required surgery days before the start of training camp.

Burrow, a fourth-year player out of LSU, is coming off his best season as a pro and is currently in contract discussions with the Bengals on a deal that could make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

On Wednesday, one day before Burrow was carted off the practice field, he was asked about being healthy and having a normal training camp for the first time in his career.

"Knock on wood -- I feel great," Burrow said. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It's good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we're at."