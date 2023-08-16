FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - In episode two of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets," coach Robert Saleh shows a different side to his personality. Behind closed doors, a fuming Saleh goes after the big fellas.

Rarely critical of players in public, Saleh -- in a team meeting last week in Spartanburg, South Carolina -- calls out the offensive line for its poor performance in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers.

Saleh starts by praising the defense, then he cranks up the heat.

"Offense, it was our first f---ing opportunity to change the stink that's been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball," he screams midway through the episode, which aired Tuesday night on HBO. "You can have a Hall-of-Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million-plus receivers, you can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all kinds of skill in the running-back room. None of that f---ing matters until the big boys up front change who the f--- we are."

Saleh's leadership became a talking point on New York sports radio last week when two hosts questioned his demeanor in the first episode. They criticized him for being too soft, even questioning his use of F-bombs.

This time, Saleh delivers a profanity-laced tirade in his reality check to the offensive line.

"We proved last year that we're a 7-10 football team with a really f---ing good defense and a mediocre offense," he tells the team. "That's what we proved. Flip that f---ing s---!"

Other takeaways from the episode, which tracks the Jets on their practices in South Carolina and the ensuing game against the Panthers (a 27-0 win):

Another heavy dose of Aaron Rodgers: What, you thought the producers would forget all about him after a week?

The Rodgers story is weaved throughout the episode, covering everything from his deft ball faking to his quirky habit of picking blades of grass from the field. He explains that he started doing it early in his career with the Green Bay Packers, saying he wanted to get a feel for the frozen turf and wind direction at Lambeau Field.

There are some cool moments between Rodgers and Panthers rookie Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, like Rodgers offering some advice and telling Young, "I'm a big fan of yours." Young seems genuinely appreciate of the gesture.

Most cringeworthy moment: A camera follows Jets first-round pick Will McDonald to a tattoo parlor, where he sits for an eyebrow piercing and a nose piercing. The needle in his nostril is ... well, graphic. McDonald is no stranger to body piercings, but still sheds a tear because it hurts.

McDonald is one of the stars of this episode, which circles back to his performance in Carolina. The rookie edge rusher records his first sack, along with five quarterback pressures, earning compliments from the Panthers' offensive linemen during the game. They call him "shifty."

Another cringeworthy moment: The rookie show, which is supposed to be fun and entertaining, is an absolute flop. The rookies are booed off the stage, with some vets firing crumpled-up pieces of paper at them. Hey, not everyone can be Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions defensive lineman who sang Michael Jackson in last year's "Hard Knocks."

Where's the Cook? For the second straight week, there's no mention of running back Dalvin Cook, who agreed to a contract Monday evening. Another omission: There's no revealing player evaluations between coaches and the personnel department. Typically, that's one of the highlights of "Hard Knocks" -- decision-makers discussing the strengths and weaknesses of players.

Q Ball: Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who signed a $96 million contract extension before training camp, gets plenty of love. He dominates the Panthers in the joint practice, racking up 10 sacks by his count. He's either laughing or wreaking havoc. Owner Woody Johnson, mic'd up, offers his take on the new contract: "It's a lot of money."

Wizard of Oz: Well-known mentalist Oz Pearlman entertains the team with card and mind tricks, supernatural stuff that blows away everybody and leaves Rodgers speechless. Pearlman manages to get inside their heads, as if he's intercepting their thoughts. It's pretty entertaining.

Fantastic finish: In a quarterbacks meeting, passing-game coordinator Todd Downing introduces the players to "Cinema Sunday: Educating an under-privileged generation in the art of moving pictures." It's a tribute to comedian Leslie Nielson, and he actually shows hilarious lines from Nielsen's movies on a big screen.