Las Vegas Raiders first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and rookie edge rusher Tyree Wilson were both expected to take the field Wednesday for the first of two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California.

Adams injured his lower right leg on a hit he took running a slant pattern on the first play of team drills in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. He was seen wearing a sleeve on his right leg and walking with a slight limp before the Raiders' preseason opener against the Niners on Sunday.

Wilson, the Raiders' first-round pick taken No. 7 overall, had been on the non-football injury list.

"Yeah, he'll be here," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters of Adams.

Asked if Adams was 100% or if he would be limited, McDaniels smiled.

"He'll be out here ready to roll," McDaniels said.

Wilson, meanwhile, saw his college season at Texas Tech end three games early with a broken right foot that required surgery.

That operation, and a follow-up procedure to remove hardware from the foot, kept Wilson off the field, and the Raiders will ease him in.

"We definitely won't let it fly," McDaniels said. "He's progressing the way we thought he would, so now it's time to take the next step here, get him on the field, get him in his pads, start working towards the ability to be in team drills and all that. We'll try to take it at the right pace here as we go.

"He hasn't had his pads on and contact and felt a 320-pound guy leaning on you. He's gone through all the other phases so far, and now it's time to begin the contact phase and start to do the things that a defensive player, an edge player, will do. ... Today, hopefully, will be another step here in the right direction."

The Raiders and Rams will have another joint practice Thursday before playing a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.