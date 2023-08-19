LOS ANGELES -- Sunday's preseason game between the Saints and Chargers will be played as originally scheduled amid the threat of a tropical storm hitting the area this weekend, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

The NFL held a conference call with the two teams Friday afternoon regarding options for the game, which is set to be played at SoFi Stadium at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit the Los Angeles area this weekend as a tropical storm, with rain potentially beginning Sunday night.

Several other professional games have already been rescheduled. Three Major League Baseball games were moved to Saturday as part of split doubleheaders, and two Major League Soccer games scheduled for Sunday night were changed to new dates.

"Obviously, with the weather, the most important thing is that everybody stays safe, so whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do," Saints coach Dennis Allen said Friday afternoon.

This is an unprecedented event for the area, as no tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service. That storm caused at least 90 fatalities at sea and in the area due to flooding.