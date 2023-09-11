MINNEAPOLIS -- Needing just one more completion on a third-and-10 at the two-minute warning to be home free, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield found wide receiver Chris Godwin on a diving grab on the right sideline for an 11-yard catch, stunning the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Mayfield's debut with his fourth NFL club.

"You can always look back after a game, a close game like this, a few plays here and there that are really going to be the difference and that last to Chris -- he caught that ball with just his fingertips," Mayfield said. "An incredible catch by him, just sealing the deal."

Godwin downplayed his role on the play. To him it was a simple out route, and they gave them the leverage they were looking for.

"Baker made a good throw," Godwin said. "(Safety) Harrison Smith tried to undercut it a little bit working to the flat and it was great placement. Then it's just 'make the catch, make sure we get the first down and seal the game.'"

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 57-yard field goal and the Bucs' defense forced three Kirk Cousins turnovers to secure a victory in their first game in the post-Tom Brady era.

Heading into Sunday's game, Mayfield had lost nine straight road starts, the second-longest active streak of any quarterback in the NFL. The Vikings had also gone 11-0 last season in one-score games. And the Bucs were given just a 33% chance to win heading into the game - the third-largest underdog by ESPN Analytics.

"That was huge for us," coach Todd Bowles said. "He played a gutsy, tough, mentally-tough ball game, and to make that throw at the end to Chris right there without even flinching. He was hit a few times, but he stuck with it. Baker's a winner. He's done this before. And the guys really love to rally around him."

The Bucs tabbed Mayfield, signed this offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, to be their starter three weeks ago after a summer-long quarterback competition with 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask. He started the game just 3-for-11 for 12 yards, throwing a too tall pass for tight end Ko Kieft on what should have been a touchdown, and a missed connection with Mike Evans on a go route. There were particular challenges with the Vikings' new defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitz packages despite it being a point of emphasis throughout the week.

"Not the prettiest start by any means," Mayfield said. "Every time we'd check, they would. And so that's kind of the story of what you saw in the first half right there. Just one of those things that was kind of a chess match at that point."

But things got things rolling with two minutes to go in the first half. Going no-huddle, Mayfield completed a 14-yard pass to Chris Godwin on a post route -- their first third-down conversion of the game -- and a nine-yard pass to Evans on an out route that brought them to the Minnesota 30, followed by a 2-yard run by running back Rachaad White.

With 1:14 to go in the half, Evans lined up alongside rookie Trey Palmer on the left side of the formation, and utilizing a scissors concept, he and Evans criss-crossed with Evans running a post route for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 10-10.

Then to open up the second half, Mayfield orchestrated a 16-play scoring drive that saw the offense come back on the field after Vikings cornerback Jay Ward jumped offsides on what would have been a 31-yard field goal attempt by Chase McLaughlin.

With new life inside the Vikings' 10-yard line, Mayfield found Palmer on a crossing route for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 17-10. On that play, they gave a Cover-0 look for an all-out blitz, but wound up dropping eight into coverage, which afforded Palmer time to scramble.

"We talked about that earlier in the week," Mayfield said. "(Quarterbacks coach) Thad Lewis had our red zone presentation and did a great job explaining, 'They're going to give you the same look, and it's just two different outcomes, so stay alive.'"

They stayed alive in the fourth quarter when Cousins found Alexander Mattison for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17-17, but Mayfield connected with Godwin and Evans on 16 and 6-yard passes, setting up McLaughlin's 57-yard kick with 5:15 to go. It was McLaughlin's personal best and tied him for the fifth-longest kick in Buccaneers history.

"Couldn't have drawn it up any better," Bowles said of McLaughlin, who signed with the Bucs this offseason in large part because of his ability from 50+ yards. "That's what we got him for. He was accurate, got it through the uprights. He made a hell of a kick."

The Vikings outgained the Bucs 344 yards of total offense compared to 173, but with 287 yards in the first half compared to the Bucs' 95, but their three takeaways on defense kept them in the game until Mayfield and the offense found their rhythm.

"We just told Baker, 'Be Baker,'" said inside linebacker and longtime captain Lavonte David. "When he first came in, 'Hey man, just be yourself, have that swagger, when you come into the locker room, guys will embracing you, guys got your back no matter what, bro. On the defensive side, when we get the chance to be on the field, we want to give you the ball back as much as we can.' And that's what we did today."

Outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recovered a botched quarterback-center exchange. Then safety Antoine Winfield Jr., whose father Antoine Winfield, Sr., spent nine seasons with the Vikings, had a sack-forced fumble and recovery, setting up a 36-yard field goal by McLaughlin. Next, rookie nickelback Christian Izien made a touchdown-saving interception at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line just before halftime.

"I can't say enough about their defense and how they played," Mayfield said. "That's an incredible offense that we just played up against. A few turnovers. They did a really good job, especially with how many snaps they had to be on the field with us. ... I just can't say enough about our guys. Just playing the next play. Wasn't our prettiest effort by any means, but we finished the right way."