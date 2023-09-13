Pat McAfee believes Chris Jones will remain just as motivated to perform for the Chiefs after signing his new contract. (2:42)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If he had to do his holdout over, Chris Jones says he might have changed what he called his "vacation spot'' this summer to St. Joseph, Missouri, where the Chiefs staged training camp.

Otherwise, Jones appeared pleased with the results of his holdout, which ended this week when he and the Chiefs agreed to an incentive-laden, one-year contract to replace the season he had left on his remaining deal. Jones should be able to recoup the more than $3 million he lost in mandatory fines and the paycheck he didn't get for missing last week's season opener.

"I'm super pleased with how it turned out," Jones said Wednesday shortly before he joined the Chiefs at practice. "I'm back in the building. I'm excited to be back, thankful for the organization. They [were] able to boost my salary up to make up for the fines and everything. I'm super grateful for that."

Coach Andy Reid said the plan was for Jones to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Along with Jones' return, star tight end Travis Kelce, who missed the Chiefs' Week 1 loss with a hyperextended knee, rejoined practice as a limited participant Wednesday.

Jones said the negotiations on a new contract never got contentious, and he repeated the statement he has made several times that he would prefer to play his entire career for the Chiefs.

"I think you as a reporters and fans kind of misconstrue the contract thing," Jones said. "It is never personal. I don't think I started hating Coach Reid or I started disliking [GM Brett] Veach. I love Veach. He knows I love him. We had on and off conversation throughout it all. Coach Reid, I love him too.

"I don't think our relationship was affected any [by] that. They know how much I love this organization. They know how much I love this team, and I don't think that affected any part of our relationship."

Jones said it was "always a goal" to be the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle but added that a different goal was as important.

"I think that's where my mind is at, actually being the best and being the highest paid," Jones said.