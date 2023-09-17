Commanders TE Logan Thomas takes a big hit after catching a touchdown, leading to a scuffle between Washington and Denver and Kareem Jackson getting ejected. (0:21)

DENVER -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who was fined for a hit in the team's season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, was ejected from Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

With 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first half, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. As Thomas caught the ball, Jackson left his feet to collide with Thomas helmet-to-helmet.

Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and ejected from the game. Thomas remained down on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline by Washington's training staff.

Thomas was being evaluated for a concussion as the first half drew to a close. He was officially ruled out after halftime as the Commanders rallied from a 21-3 deficit to improve to 2-0.

Jackson was fined $14,819 this past week for a hit on Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 17-16 loss in Week 1. Now in his 14th NFL season, the safety has been one of the team's starters.

After the loss, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the NFL will review and discuss Monday whether Jackson should be disciplined for the hit on Thomas.