The Arizona Cardinals put star safety Budda Baker on injured reserve Monday, a move that came after he suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice.

Baker was inactive for Sunday's 38-20 loss to the New York Giants, who rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit.

"Yeah, he's gonna miss some time, but he'll be back," coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. "So, put him on IR today, but, he'll get ready to go here pretty soon and be ready to roll."

Gannon noted that Baker, who had five tackles in Week 1, did not tear his hamstring.

Baker held out of OTAs and minicamp after not receiving the trade or the new deal he asked for in April.

However, he did receive additional money during training camp. He was given a $300,000 bonus in August and was able to earn up to $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this season, a source told ESPN. His contract called for a roster bonus of $11,764 per game that Baker was active, with a maximum of $200,000.

Baker had signed a four-year deal in 2020 worth $59 million. He's under contract through the 2024 season. His base salary of $13.1 million was fully guaranteed this season.