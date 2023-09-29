The Green Bay Packers, who have had their problems with injuries already this season, got a couple of players back on the offensive side of the ball, but it made little difference on Thursday night against the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

The Lions throttled the Packers, 34-20, behind running back David Montgomery's three touchdowns. Montgomery had missed Week 3 with a thigh injury.

The Packers welcomed back running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson, but the Lions' defense was up to the challenge.

In other injury news, the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to play without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) on Sunday. New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder), who left the Raiders via free agency, also could be out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without as many as three defensive starters in the back seven.

The news was better in Carolina and Indianapolis, where rookie QBs Bryce Young (Panthers) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) are expected to return after missing last week's games.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Quick links:

Schedule | Depth charts | PickCenter

Injury: Concussion

Garoppolo remained in the league's concussion protocol Friday morning, though he practiced limited both Thursday and Friday. If Garoppolo is not cleared to play at the Chargers, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will have to choose between youth or inexperience, rookie Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue who has yet to be active for an NFL game, or 15th-year veteran Brian Hoyer, who last won an NFL start on Oct. 2, 2016, and is riding a 12-game losing streak as a starter.

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Rib, knee

Samuel is listed as questionable for Sunday against Arizona after he did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. Samuel's rib injury was known after last week's win against the Giants, but the knee problem popped up earlier this week and has put his status up in the air. Samuel did do some running on the side Friday and appears to be moving well, but the Niners won't want to risk any further damage that could keep him out long term. If Samuel and Jauan Jennings (shin, doubtful) can't play, look for Ray-Ray McCloud III and rookie Ronnie Bell to get most of the work in their place, with veterans Chris Conley and Willie Snead IV on deck as potential practice squad elevations.

-- Nick Wagoner

Injury: Oblique

The Dolphins' pass rush will be missing its most critical component this Sunday, as Phillips has been ruled out of their AFC East clash with the Bills. It will be his second missed game of this season, after he was held out of their Week 2 win over the Patriots. However, without Phillips in the lineup, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for two sacks and 13 QB pressures. They've got their work cut out for them against Josh Allen, but their previous success when Phillips was injured should give this Dolphins' defense a confidence boost.

-- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Injury: Groin; hamstring

Neither Daniels nor Harvin practiced this week dealing with soft tissue injuries. If Daniels can't go, Nate Herbig figures to fill in for him. None of the Steelers' starting offensive linemen from a year ago, including Daniels, missed a start, but even so, Herbig isn't worried about a change in continuity affecting the unit's chemistry. Harvin said he expects to be a game-time decision, and if he can't go, the Steelers signed former starting punter Brad Wing, who hasn't been in the NFL for six years, to the practice squad.

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Toe; neck/shoulder; foot

Davis has missed the last two games but was a full participant in Thursday's practice and a limited participant on Friday. He was most certainly fired up and looked to be moving around well during Friday's practice, but coach Todd Bowles would only say that he'll be a "game-time decision," with his status for Sunday officially listed as questionable.

Dean suffered a neck/shoulder injury during Week 3, did not practice all week, and he is officially out Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He was, however, standing on the sideline with teammates and looked to be in good spirits. Bowles hasn't said much about his physical state, but the timing of the team's Week 5 bye couldn't have been better as their defensive backfield is facing multiple injuries.

White suffered a groin injury last week and has been hampered by a foot injury. this week. He had an interception of Jalen Hurts in Week 3 -- so it hasn't impacted his playmaking ability -- but he admitted he probably could have gotten a pick-six had it not been for the groin injury. "I just had a little discomfort," White said. "I wish I would have just 'manned' it out and got a touchdown, but I was in a little pain. I had to go in and get it fixed and then I came back out and finished the game."

-- Jenna Laine

Injury: Ankle

This marks the second straight missed game for Beckham, who injured his ankle early in Week 2. With Rashod Bateman also out with a hamstring injury, Baltimore will rely heavily on wide receivers Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor and tight end Mark Andrews. Asked about in the injuries at wide receiver, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken pointed out that Andrews is running at full speed for the first time since he injured his quadricep in training camp.

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Quadricep

Coach Doug Pederson said Agnew will be a game-time decision, but he's optimistic that he'll be able to play against Atlanta. The Jaguars ruled out receiver Zay Jones (right knee) for the second week in a row, and Agnew got more offensive reps last week to help replace Jones. If Agnew is out, the Jaguars can use Tim Jones and Jacob Harris on offense and rookie Parker Washington and running back D'Ernest Johnson probably will split Agnew's punt and kickoff return duties, respectively. Washington has not been active this season.

-- Michael DiRocco

Injury: Thigh

Another week, another designation as questionable Patterson. He hasn't played in the first three games of the season and after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, no guarantees for this week, either. At this point, it's not clear what his offensive role will be when he returns -- other than being the team's kick returner. He'll have some offensive presence, though.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Hamstring

Rams coach Sean McVay said Jackson is questionable to play on Sunday in Indianapolis. Jackson left the Rams' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night with a hamstring injury. McVay said Friday that Jackson will be a game-time decision.

-- Sarah Barshop

Injury: Finger

Howden played through a finger injury in place of suspended Marcus Maye, but now that he's out, the Saints will have to turn to a third safety. That leaves the secondary depleted again with outside cornerback Paulson Adebo out for the second week with a hamstring injury.

-- Katherine Terrell