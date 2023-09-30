LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa's status for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders to doubtful. Bosa missed practice this week with a hamstring and toe injury, but the team listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Bosa injured his hamstring in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Since then, Bosa has been limited at practice and in games and injured his toe in last Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Still, Bosa is leading the team with three sacks, all of which have come over the last two weeks, where he has played a total of 43 snaps, the lowest of any outside linebacker on the team over that span.

Since making three straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2021, injuries have plagued the 27-year-old. Bosa played just five games last season after injuring his groin in Week 3 and has only played one game without being on the team's injury report this season.

While Bosa has been limited with injury, the Chargers second-round pick, outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, has emerged as one of the team's best defenders.

According to Next Gen stats, Tuipulotu has generated 13 quarterback pressures this season, the third most among rookies with at least 100 snaps. Tuipulotu also has two sacks, which ranks second on the team and among rookies.

The Chargers announced they placed center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods on the reserve/ non-football illness list, they will both miss at least the next four games. Linsley has a non-emergent heart-related issue, according to a team spokesperson.

The Chargers also signed safeties Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to the active roster and activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.