The NFL has decided not to discipline Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the league and players association following his sideline evaluation during Monday night's game against the New York Giants, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The NFL came to the decision after reviewing the incident and seeing Adams' apology earlier this week.

Adams, who was making his season debut, was injured on the ninth play of the game when he took a knee to his helmet while trying to bring down a scrambling Daniel Jones. He stayed down on the field for a moment, then appeared wobbly while trying to stand up. Adams continued to appear unstable as he walked off the field with the help of a team staffer on each side.

A few minutes later, during a wild scene on the Seahawks' sideline, Adams emerged from the medical tent and became livid, yelling at the doctor while being held back by the team's head athletic trainer and two members of the Seahawks' security staff. He still appeared heated while being led off the field and briefly stopped to exchange words with an apparent heckler, then high-fived a Seahawks fan wearing a No. 33 Adams jersey before disappearing into the tunnel.

On Wednesday, Adams apologized to the doctor.

"You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way," Adams posted on social media. "Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players."

Heading into Monday, Adams had missed 28 of a possible 53 regular-season games because of injury since the Seahawks acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He said last week that he briefly but legitimately considered retiring after tearing his quad tendon in Week 1 of last season, citing all the injuries he has dealt with over the past three seasons, which includes two torn shoulder labrums.

Adams, 27, had two tackles and a near sack of Jones on the opening drive before he left the game.

The Seahawks are on a bye this week.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was was used in this report.