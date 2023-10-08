New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is unlikely to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of an ankle injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley, who officially is listed as questionable, was limited at practice last week and needed his right ankle retaped during the early portion of Friday's practice.

Barkley said Friday that although he was "encouraged," he did "not want to make any guarantees" about playing in Miami.

It would mark the third straight game missed by Barkley, who suffered the injury during the Giants' Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Sources told ESPN at the time of the injury that the two-time Pro Bowler was expected to miss three weeks.

Matt Breida is expected to remain in the lead running back role Sunday for the Giants (1-3), who have lost their last two games by a combined margin of 39 points and have an NFL-worst minus-76 point differential this season.

Breida once again will be running behind a makeshift offensive line, as the Giants already have ruled out All Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), rookie starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and guard Shane Lemieux (groin).