Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Arizona Cardinals activated safety Budda Baker from the injured reserve/designated for return list on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Baker has been out since Sept. 15, the Friday before Week 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury in practice. He missed that week's game against the New York Giants and was put on injured reserve Sept. 18.

"He looked good," coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday. "He's done a good job the last two days."

The Cardinals also activated rookie cornerback Garrett Williams from the reserve/non-football injury list. William is set to make his NFL debut Sunday. He was drafted in the third round in April after tearing an ACL in October. Williams returned to practice after being designated to return off the NFI list on Oct. 4.

Arizona also elevated running back Damien Williams and cornerback Bobby Price from the practice squad.