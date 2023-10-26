Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith essentially said it's time to cowboy up when asked about his health Thursday.

Smith indicated he will play Sunday in the Arizona against the Cardinals despite dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss a practice this week. The All-Pro middle linebacker is the leading tackler for a Baltimore defense that has allowed the fewest points per game this season.

"I told the guys, 'As long as the sun rises on Sunday and the NFL don't cancel any games, you'll see me out there,'" said Smith, who then donned a black cowboy hat.

Smith has played in 57 straight games since a torn pectoral muscle placed on injured reserve at the end of the 2019 season. But his availability came into question Wednesday when he didn't practice.

Smith returned to the practice field Thursday.

With Smith back, the Ravens have gone from one of the most injured teams to one of the healthiest. In Week 4, all six of Baltimore's inactive players were injured. On Thursday, the Ravens have one player from their 53-man roster not practicing -- safety Marcus Williams.