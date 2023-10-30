Tyson Bagent plows across the goal line to pull the Bears closer in the fourth quarter. (0:16)

LOS ANGELES -- Chicago Bears rookie Tyson Bagent will get another start at quarterback in place of Justin Fields when the team travels to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields, who is recovering from a dislocated right thumb, remains "week-to-week." Bagent will be Chicago's starter until Fields is healthy.

"He's progressing," Eberflus said when asked whether Fields has been able to throw two weeks after dislocating his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. "I can just say that. I'm not going to get into particulars but he is progressing and he is improving. I can say that. So we like where it is right now."

The Bears did not place Fields on injured reserve after he sustained the injury Oct. 15. Eberflus said Monday that he expects Fields to return within the four-game window required for players to sit out during an IR stint.

"I would say really, for him, it's a week-to-week thing," Eberflus said. "We're hopeful that he's coming back before that time frame. That's what it was."

Bagent won his first start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and went 25-of-37 for 232 yards and two interceptions in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.