EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants standout tight end Darren Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor were placed on injured reserve Saturday and will not return until at least after their bye week.

Waller left last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. Taylor had a rib cage injury.

Coach Brian Daboll ruled Waller and Taylor out early in the week. They will each miss at least four games. The earliest they can return is Monday, Dec. 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

Waller and Taylor join kicker Graham Gano as significant Giants to be placed on injured reserve this week. Gano needs surgery on his left knee and is likely out for the season. He is expected to be replaced this week against the Las Vegas Raiders by veteran Randy Bullock, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Bullock and Cade York, claimed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad, had a kicking competition for the spot at Friday's practice. Bullock appears to have won out.

Waller, 30, is a major loss. He's the Giants' leading receiver with 36 catches for 384 yards with one touchdown.

This was always a possibility, especially since Waller missed eight games with a hamstring injury last season and said this week he was out that long because it was aggravated several times while trying to return. He knew this could be a multi-week injury.

"It may take a little bit," Waller said this week.

He later added: "The main reason I missed eight games last year was trying to come back and aggravating it two or three times in practice where nobody could really see it. So it was like, 'Where is this guy?' Taking a little more of an approach like saying, why not if it's four weeks, if it's three weeks, whatever it is, use that time efficiently and not try to be a hero and come back.

"That's really just me stressing and pushing. I have to take care of my body first because that is what the business is."

Taylor had started the past three games for the Giants while Daniel Jones dealt with a neck problem. Jones returns and will start Sunday against the Raiders. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will be the backup. DeVito threw for -1 yards in two-plus quarters against the Jets.

Waller's absence left the Giants (2-6) in need of another tight end. They signed Lawrence Cager to the active roster on Saturday. He will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Daniel Bellinger with Waller sidelined.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins was also elevated from the practice squad for Sunday.