EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are signing kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad with Graham Gano set to undergo surgery on his left knee, sources told ESPN.

Gano has been dealing with the problem for several weeks and was trying to kick through it. He missed two field goals in Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets, including a 35-yard attempt in the final minute.

"I have no excuses. That's not who I am," Gano said afterward. "I'm sure some people want me to sit up here and make excuses. I've got none. I've got to play better. It's frustrating, I know the team played well. I just didn't. I've got to play better."

Coach Brian Daboll said after the game he thought Gano was "all right" and the team felt comfortable with his health.

Gano is expected to land on injured reserve and set to undergo surgery this week. It's still to be determined whether Gano will miss the entire season, a source told ESPN.

Bullock, 33, kicked for the Tennessee Titans last season. He hit 85% of his field goal attempts.

The Giants (2-6) held a kicker tryout Thursday after practice that included Bullock, former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould, who most recently kicked for the San Francisco 49ers.

Bullock, who spent one game with the Giants in 2016, was signed after the tryout.

Gano, 36, was the Giants' most reliable player the past few seasons. It earned him a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension this offseason.

Gano hit 92% of his field goal attempts in his first three seasons in New York. But this year he has struggled while making only 64.7%. Most of his misses have come in recent weeks, after he popped up on the injury report with the knee problem.

The 35-yard miss near the end of regulation on Sunday could end up being his final kick of the season. It didn't come without controversy.

On the play, Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald leaped over the offensive line and was in Gano's face when he kicked. It may have impacted the crucial miss, which was followed by an unlikely Jets comeback.

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey called it an "illegal play," and not because McDonald jumped over the long snapper and lineman to his left.

"It's just your alignment. You can't cover the center and he was covering the center," McGaughey said.

McDonald was lined up inside long snapper Casey Kreiter's left shoulder. Head coach Brian Daboll was later asked if he heard from the league on the play.

"I'll keep that private," Daboll said.