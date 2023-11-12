Pat McAfee and Darius Butler discuss how much of a threat the Bengals are in the AFC after their win over the Bills. (1:58)

The Cincinnati Bengals are optimistic that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be able to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, despite the fact that he is questionable with a back injury and the team wants to see how he feels in pregame warmups, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chase suffered the injury on a hard fall in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. He missed Wednesday's practice as he continued to deal with soreness, was limited Thursday and was spotted again during the open period of Friday's practice.

Chase was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, with coach Zac Taylor saying, "We'll see."

"I thought he was good," Taylor said of Chase's practice Friday.

Cincinnati (5-3), which is looking to win its fifth straight game after dropping three of its first four, will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins because of a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.