Open Extended Reactions

Tommy DeVito will start again at quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

DeVito got his first career start this past Sunday against the Cowboys over recently signed veteran Matt Barkley after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. Backup Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a rib cage injury.

"I think he's a good young quarterback to work with," Daboll said. "Try to improve him this week from last week. ... He's done a good job improving. He's a young player, a young quarterback."

DeVito completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 49-17 loss to the Cowboys. He added 41 rushing yards on seven carries.

The undrafted rookie struggled against an aggressive Dallas defense and was sacked five times. DeVito was still able to toss second-half touchdowns to Lawrence Cager and Sterling Shepard.

Barkley was signed to the Giants' active roster last week when Jones was placed on injured reserve. New York also signed quarterback Jacob Eason to the practice squad.

DeVito went undrafted this year after spending his college career at Syracuse and Illinois.