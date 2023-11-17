Sam Acho breaks down how the Bengals need to respond after Joe Burrow was ruled out for the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist. (1:34)

One game into Week 11 and already both teams have disastrous injury news.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday night, but the outcome has taken a backseat to the fact Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (wrist) and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) will miss the rest of the season.

Burrow left in the second quarter and did not return. When exactly the injury occurred is a matter of conjecture which the NFL is investigating.

Andrews was injured in the first quarter while being tackled after a reception.

There was more bad news in the AFC North earlier in the week, when the Cleveland Browns announced QB Deshaun Watson needed shoulder surgery and would miss the remainder of the season. The Browns will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday as they face the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The news was better for the Los Angeles Rams, who will see QB Matthew Stafford return to the lineup for the first time since Week 8 after he sustained an injury to his right thumb.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Shoulder fracture

Cleveland's franchise QB is out for the season with a fracture to his throwing shoulder that will require surgery. In Watson's place, the Browns are turning to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson over veteran back PJ Walker to start Sunday against the Steelers.

-- Jake Trotter

play 1:39 McAfee outlines what Dorian Thompson-Robinson needs to do for Browns Pat McAfee and his crew weigh in on Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the starting quarterback nod for the Browns.

Injury: Elbow

Wilson, listed as questionable, said he will face the Buffalo Bills despite discomfort in his right elbow. He said he's "going to rock this weekend," but acknowledged he will be limited. "Yeah, but we'll get it done," he said. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is a major cog in the offense, as he has accounted for 35% of the team's receiving yardage.

-- Rich Cimini

Injury: Right thumb

Stafford will start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, returning for the first time since he injured his right thumb in Week 8 against the Cowboys. After leaving that game with the injury, Stafford missed the following week against the Green Bay Packers. Stafford was a full participant in practice all week, and coach Sean McVay said the quarterback has "looked really good."

-- Sarah Barshop

Injury: Knee

Achane has missed the Dolphins' past four games but is eligible to return this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami's offense has missed the explosive complement to Raheem Mostert and has averaged 85 fewer rushing yards per game without him. Achane is expected play Sunday, but he must be activated by 4 p.m., E.T. on Saturday in order to do so. If he is active, he gets a juicy matchup against the Raiders 29th ranked run defense.

-- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Injury: Hamstring; concussion

Jefferson had a more active week of practice this week than he did last week, but the Vikings are bringing him along deliberately and cautiously to ensure that he does not suffer a setback by returning too early. So while there is a chance he could play Sunday night in Denver, it's more likely that he will sit out and then turn his focus on a return for the Vikings' Nov 27 game against the Chicago Bears.

Mattison was a full participant in Friday's practice and was set to test out of the concussion protocol imminently, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Vikings players have typically missed a game following a trip to the concussion protocol, but Mattison has appeared to be on a quicker recovery timeline. He has a decent chance to be on the field with the team Sunday night, with backups Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu ready to step in if the Vikings make a late decision to give him an extra week.

-- Kevin Seifert

Injury: Toe

Earlier in the week, Washington was optimistic about Gibson's chances for playing Sunday. However, his toe has not improved, and he did not practice the entire week and is now listed as doubtful. Washington will work him out pregame just to test the toe, but it clearly does not look good for him. Rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. would replace Gibson as the primary backup to starter Brian Robinson Jr. And veteran Derrick Gore would be elevated off the practice squad to provide more depth.

-- John Keim

Injury: Hamstring

Horn was designated for return from injury this week, but Carolina's top cover corner won't be ready to play on Sunday against a Dallas Cowboys offense loaded at receiver. Not having Horn will limit what the Panthers can do.

-- David Newton

Injury: Right knee

Jones, who remained on the active roster and practiced this week after his Monday arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery, could see his first game action since Oct. 8. If he does play the Jaguars hope that will help open things up for Calvin Ridley. Defenses have bracketed Ridley and kept a safety over the top, but Jones is another downfield threat the defense has to worry about on the other side.

-- Michael DiRocco

Injury: Shoulder

After missing last week's win over the New York Jets -- it was just the fourth game the sixth-year veteran sat out -- Miller returned to practice on Thursday and how he looked Friday would determine his status. "He's a nucleus, he's a captain, he's a leader," interim Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. "He's one of the best left tackles in football, in my opinion. Obviously, when we have him, we're a better team." Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor shifted over to left tackle in Miller's absence last week, and Thayer Munford Jr. started at right tackle.

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Forearm fracture

The Eagles will be without their do-it-all tight end in Monday night's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. When Goedert missed time last season, No. 3 receiver Quez Watkins saw the biggest uptick in targets. This time around, look for Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus to be more involved.

-- Tim McManus

Injury: Concussion

Burks will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second-year receiver lost consciousness after the play but was functional as he was carted off on a stretcher. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is still under concussion protocol and was not trending towards returning to the field this week. Burks hasn't practiced since the injury.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Shoulder/rib

The Cowboys do not have a player on their roster with an injury designation for the game, which means Turpin will be back after missing one game. The Cowboys have not made a decision on whether to activate tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) off injured reserve. They also will need to create a roster spot for LB Rashaan Evans, since he is out of practice squad elevations.

-- Todd Archer

Injury: Hamstring; ribs

Not only are the Steelers missing Fitzpatrick for the third week in a row, but they're also down another safety in Neal, who sustained a rib injury after making an interception at the end of the win against the Green Bay Packers. That puts second-year safety Trenton Thompson in line for his first career start after playing just a handful of snaps late against the Packers.

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Shoulder

Alexander missed last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and when he didn't practice on Wednesday this week, his chance for a return didn't look great. But he practiced the last two days on a limited basis and if he can return, it would help against Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen and his league-leading 73 receptions. Alexander was officially listed as questionable.

-- Rob Demovsky

Injury: Concussion

The Giants' top edge rusher spent the week in the concussion protocol. But he was cleared on Friday and not given an injury designation for Sunday against the Washington Commanders. That means he will be on the field, which is a huge boost to a defense that struggles creating pressure without him. Thibodeaux leads the Giants with 8.5 sacks this season and has 3.5 in three career games against Washington.

-- Jordan Raanan