Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins have activated rookie running back De'Von Achane off injured reserve and he will play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Achane was injured during the team's Week 5 win, during which he rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown. He was then put on IR with a knee injury.

Achane has rushed for 460 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in four games, establishing himself as one of the league's standout rookies.

Despite not playing the past four weeks because of the injury, Achane still is tied for the league lead in 20-plus-yard carries with six and leads in rushes of 40 yards or more with four.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.