PITTSBURGH -- After announcing his retirement earlier this season, inside linebacker Myles Jack is back.

Jack, 28, signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad Monday afternoon, giving the inside linebacker room more depth after injuries to starting inside linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb.

Jack, who spent last year with the Steelers, signed briefly with the Philadelphia Eagles in August before retiring.

Jack appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, starting 13, and recorded 104 combined tackles.

In a flurry of other roster moves, the Steelers placed safety Elijah Riley on injured reserve, further decimating the secondary after safety Keanu Neal went on the injured list last week. The team also signed safeties Trenton Thompson and Eric Rowe to the active roster and practice squad, respectively.