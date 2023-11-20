Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be considered day-to-day with a sprained ankle, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kupp left the Rams' victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He was on the sideline in the third quarter with his helmet on, but he did not return to the field and was officially ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game that Kupp "was going to try to come back and play ... but it just didn't quite feel good enough."

Given Kupp's history with ankle injuries, the Rams will be careful with him as they determine whether he can play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, sources told Schefter.

Kupp, who missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury, has 23 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He ended the 2022 season on injured reserve after leaving a Week 10 loss with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.