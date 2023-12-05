Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants will continue with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback for Monday night's matchup at MetLife Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, according to coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants (4-8) had a decision to make with veteran Tyrod Taylor likely ready to return from a rib cage injury. But DeVito has won two of his last three starts, and they decided to stick with the undrafted rookie for at least one more week.

"I just thought Tommy earned it," Daboll said. "Went back, watched all the tape, thought he played two good games. Obviously there are things we can all work on. Thought he earned the right to play."

Taylor practiced and had his 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve opened on Monday. He will serve as the backup to DeVito assuming he gets through the week healthy.

Having DeVito start is a move that is sure to appease a good portion of the hometown fans. He's a local legend having won a state championship at powerhouse Don Bosco Prep High School while being born and raised in New Jersey.

The past few weeks have even started somewhat of a DeVito craze, in part because of his local ties and Italian heritage. A recent appearance had hundreds of fans waiting in line in the cold and coming with all kinds of obscure requests such as signing the nickname they made for him in "Tommy Cutlets."

DeVito and several Giants players have celebrated touchdowns by waving the Italian hand gesture with two pinched fingers in the air. Players such as star running back Saquon Barkley have even started using the name "Tommy Cutlets" and yelling "Jersey!" in his presence.

DeVito has thrown six touchdown passes and one interception in his three starts against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

"I think Tommy has done a good job," Daboll said. "He's improved in each of the games he's played. I thought he played well the last two games. Made good decisions, was accurate with the football and earned the right to play."

It's a long way from his NFL debut against the New York Jets when he had -1 yards passing.

Taylor, 34, was starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones when he was hurt trying to escape pressure in that loss to the Jets. He has been throwing and running on the side the past few weeks in anticipation of a return.

The thought was that when Taylor was healthy he would step in as the starter since Jones tore his right knee on Nov. 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But DeVito's recent play has opened some eyes and even has the Giants believing he gives them the best chance at the moment to win.

"Every decision we make is for that reason," Daboll said.