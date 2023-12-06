ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Von Miller is at the Bills' facility and will be available for Sunday's game at the Chiefs amid an investigation into the alleged assault of a pregnant woman last week, general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday.

"We weren't there. We're not the investigators," Beane said. "We don't, obviously, you know, we had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened and so, from that standpoint we can't get into it. It's an open investigation, and so we'll just, we'll let the legal process play out, and he'll participate like normal in practice."

Beane also said that the team has been in "constant communication" with the NFL and that the Bills do not anticipate that Miller will be placed on the commissioner's exempt list. He said that they would allow the investigation to play out and would follow the lead of the NFL.

Von Miller is with the Bills this week and available to play on Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman last week. AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File

"Anytime it's an ongoing investigation, if something was uncovered that the commissioner does have that, at any point, if he feels there was something that, hey, this is, this doesn't look good or something like that, if at any point that, they could," Beane said. "But with our knowledge of what we have today, we don't expect that."

Miller, 34, turned himself in Thursday to the Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department in suburban Dallas after an arrest warrant was issued by the Dallas Police Department on a charge of assault on a pregnant woman.

He faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was booked into the DeSoto Tri-City Jail on a $5,000 bond Thursday and released a short time later.

Beane said that the team found out about the allegations and warrant Thursday, around the same time that it became public information.

Last Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, Dallas police responded to a major disturbance call, with the preliminary investigation showing that Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her. An affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by ESPN detailed that the allegations include Miller putting a hand and later both hands on the woman's neck for about three to five seconds, pulling her hair and trying to shove her out while she was trying to leave the residence they both reside in after him asking her to leave.

Per the affidavit for the arrest warrant obtained by ESPN, the woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together. She told police officers that she is six weeks pregnant. Per the affidavit, when the woman told Miller that she was going to call the police, that prompted him to leave the residence.

Police arrived at the condominium, observed "minor abrasions" on her left hand along with bruising to her neck, "injuries consistent with applied pressure the neck," in addition to bruising to her abdomen and left biceps, noted later when photographs were taken.

The affidavit notes that, in a 911 call, she identified herself and Miller by name and produced a photograph of a positive at-home pregnancy test along with a screenshot of a text conversation she had with Miller discussing the possible due date and possible location of a future doctor's visit.

Miller signed with the Bills in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract. The pass-rusher has played 19 total games with the team, including eight this season as he comes off a right ACL injury. He has not yet recorded a sack, has two tackles and has a 23.2% pass rush win rate.

Beane said that "if we feel that Von is not one of the best 48 [players] for a given week or all the weeks," then they would sit him, but that they are hopeful he will continue to improve as he is now about a year out from his surgery.

When asked whether the team would cut Miller if he were found to be guilty, even with significant potential cap ramifications for the future, Beane said, "Let's just wait and see what happens there from that standpoint, but I think you know us, we're going to try to do things right."