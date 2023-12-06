Aaron Rogers joins Pat McAfee to express his displeasure for the source from the Jets leaking stuff on Zach Wilson. (1:08)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After two days of speculation and palace intrigue, the New York Jets announced Wednesday they will start Zach Wilson at quarterback Sunday against the Houston Texans -- only two weeks after he was benched and demoted to third string.

Coach Robert Saleh opted for Wilson -- the No. 2 pick in 2021 -- over Trevor Siemian, who replaced an ineffective Tim Boyle in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Boyle was removed from the equation Tuesday, when he was abruptly released by the team after two poor starts.

"Zach gives us the best chance to win," Saleh said.

Wilson will be backed up by Siemian, while Brett Rypien, signed Tuesday off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, will be the emergency third quarterback.

Saleh was leaning toward Wilson on Monday, sources said, but he delayed his announcement amid a new quarterback controversy -- a report by The Athletic that said Wilson was reluctant to return to the field. Saleh, who met privately with him Monday, insisted Wilson wanted badly to be in the lineup.

It's another interesting turn in the Jets' ever-changing quarterback situation. They're in this mess because Aaron Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the season and the team's backup plan hasn't worked.

Rodgers hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning, but the Jets have less than a 0.1% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics. The four-time MVP said it wouldn't make "a ton of sense" to risk reinjury in games with no playoff implications.

Wilson, handed the QB2 job at the start of the season despite two disappointing seasons, continued his struggles after stepping in for Rodgers. He lost six of nine starts, with the offense managing only eight touchdowns in those games. At the time of the benching, Saleh said, "It's not all on him, but there are things he needs to be better at."

Desperate for a spark, Saleh replaced Wilson with Boyle, a career journeyman with only three previous starts and a college résumé that included more interceptions than touchdowns. On Sunday, he completed only 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and an interception. Afterward, Saleh chided Boyle for not throwing to open receivers downfield.

In came Siemian, who, in his 2023 debut, was sacked three times and fumbled three times (lost one) in only four series. He completed only 5 of 13 passes for 66 yards, failing to generate any points even though one possession began in Atlanta territory.

The Jets signed Siemian on Sept. 26, two weeks after Rodgers' injury. Despite previous starting experience (30 starts), Siemian was placed behind Boyle on the depth chart. The Jets said it was because of Boyle's familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and his system.

If Saleh had named Siemian the starter, it would've been the first time since 1989 that the Jets had four different starting quarterbacks in the same season. There's still time.