EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale still expressed a desire to return to the New York Giants next season, even after details of tension between him and head coach Brian Daboll emerged in recent weeks.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported prior to the team's 10-7 win over the New England Patriots on Nov. 26 that the tension between the two is palpable to those in the building and it wouldn't be surprising if they eventually parted ways. Glazer even suggested it could happen during the season.

Daboll downplayed any potential rift between the two coaches in the days after that game. However, he wouldn't directly answer questions about Martindale's future and instead made awkward food-related jokes.

"The biggest argument that Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza," Daboll said.

Martindale didn't say anything on Friday to suggest that the relationship was unsalvageable.

"We're fine," he said. "It's the same thing it was last year. It was just different because we were winning more games." The Giants (4-8) have struggled this season. Specifically, the 32nd-ranked offense, which has subsequently put added pressure on the defense. This after they made the playoffs and won a postseason game for the first time in over a decade last season.

That was the first season for Daboll and Martindale together. This year has been much more trying.

Martindale said that Daboll told him after the Patriots game that there was a report detailing tension between the two.

"I said, 'I don't pay attention to that,'" Martindale explained.

He did say that it bothered him though.

The difference in personalities between Daboll and Martindale has been the impetus for some of the tension, according to multiple sources. They go about their jobs in very different manners.

Daboll is an emotional firecracker who on multiple occasions has been seen ripping into players and coaches on the sideline; Martindale is intentionally stoic. He has explained in the past that he owes it to his players to remain calm and confident in difficult situations and demands the same in return.

"I always say I owe my players my composure," Martindale said Friday.

The contrasting approaches have led to some differences in opinion at times inside the Giants facility. They still don't believe that is anything out of the ordinary.

"I don't see eye to eye with my wife all the time," Martindale said. "[Daboll's] the head coach and it's my job to forward his plan. And that is what I'm going to do."

When asked if he wants to return for a third season with the Giants, Martindale left little wiggle room.

"Yeah," he said.

The veteran coordinator pointed at the organization and what they were building as reasons for his desire to be with the Giants next year. But he also sidestepped a question about whether he was given any reassurances it would happen.

"We haven't even talked about it because, like I said, to me that is where it gets back to the players and being focused on winning this game [vs. Green Bay on Monday night]," Martindale said. "I hate the fact that it's a story because it takes away from how good Bobby Okereke is playing. How good Kayvon Thibodeaux is playing. How good [Dexter Lawrence] is playing. ... To me it's about the players."

The Giants defense enters Monday night coming off two strong performances. They've created nine turnovers in the wins over Washington and New England, and allowed them to string together victories for the first time this season.

Martindale's defense has been effective in spurts this season. It seems to be trending in the right direction. Another year of refinement and personnel improvements and it could be on the verge of something special.

It has Martindale still committed to the Giants.

"I still am," he said. "The Maras and the Tiches and this organization, I said this is not a stepping stone, it's a destination. And it still is."