MIAMI GARDENS -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets remains in question, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, although he did provide the parameters for whether Hill will play.

McDaniel said Hill will miss his third straight practice Friday, but said it's not something necessarily worth reading into. The bigger qualifier for Hill's availability is the conversation he will have with the NFL's leading receiver about his injured ankle.

"Bottom line is we'll have a conversation that will be based on - remember, this is Tyreek Hill's career," McDaniel said. "He's a very experienced player. I handle very experienced players different than I handle younger guys, because they know what they signed up for and it's his career.

"If he's confident that he can go be himself, and I have the support of the trainers that are responsible to the risk, then he'll play. If not, then he won't and literally every hour, for him, is imperative."

Hill played a season-low 47% of Miami's offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. He was able to return in the third quarter but admit after the game that he was in significant pain.

The All-Pro said he wasn't able to cut and change directions at the same trademark speed he is known for, but added that he will not sit out of Sunday's game if he can help it.

"That's never something that I would be thinking about," Hill said Monday. "But if the trainers come to me, if they see something in the scans whenever I get these scans, they say, 'Hey, Reek, you can sit out,' I do it. But me being me, I don't want to sit out.

"I want to be able to help this team any way I can, and that's just who I am. I just don't want to miss any games."