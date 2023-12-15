Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had surgery on his injured shoulder and will not play in Sunday's game at the New England Patriots.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the procedure a cleanup surgery. Pacheco's injured shoulder is the same one on which he underwent surgery during the offseason. Reid said Pacheco had been at the Chiefs' walkthrough practices this week and could return to full practice next week.

Pacheco also missed last week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he was fifth in the NFL in rushing with 779 yards.

Without Pacheco against the Bills, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 39 yards and Jerick McKinnon 19 yards and a touchdown. McKinnon caught three passes for 18 yards, Edwards-Helaire two for 29.

"We love Pacheco and we love his energy but at the same time, Clyde and McKinnon I thought did a tremendous job in there,'' Reid said. "I don't want to slight any of them because they're playing well, and they all bring energy in their own way."

The Chiefs also ruled out starting left tackle Donovan Smith for the second straight game because of a neck injury. Rookie Wanya Morris, a third-round draft pick, started in his place against the Bills.