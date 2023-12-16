Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for violating NFL rules about public criticism of game officials, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes was also cited by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct after yelling at the officials late in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Both were upset with an offside penalty on Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney that wiped out what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining. Instead, the Chiefs wound up turning the ball over on downs and losing to the Bills 20-17.

Reid said he and the offending player are usually warned by the officials before being penalized. Reid called it "a bit embarrassing in the National Football League" that Toney was penalized.

Mahomes said the penalty call was "elementary school [stuff]."