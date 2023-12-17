Open Extended Reactions

A Saturday NFL slate meant the trolls came out early during Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 2008, while the Cincinnati Bengals needed overtime to beat the Minnesota Vikings. The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."

Here are the best verbal jabs of Week 15.

Indianapolis 30, Pittsburgh 13

After falling behind 13-0 with 14:07 remaining in the second quarter, Indianapolis outscored Pittsburgh 30-0 the rest of the way.

Gardner Minshew threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts outgained the Steelers 372 to 216, the fourth time the Steelers have been outgained by at least 150 yards this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Indianapolis snapped its eight-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24

The Bengals scored 21 fourth-quarter points to force overtime and win their third straight game.

The Vikings went up by seven with 3:48 remaining in regulation, but Jake Browning drove the Bengals for a touchdown to tie the score at 24. After Minnesota failed to convert on fourth down in overtime, Cincinnati capped a six-play, 47-yard drive with a winning field goal.

Browning is the first Bengals quarterback to win three of his first four starts since Boomer Esiason in 1984.

Cincinnati kept receipts after its win.

We've got one long receipt list 🥱 pic.twitter.com/idgJkP34HU — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 16, 2023

Las Vegas 63, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Everything worked for the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football," as they put up the most points in a prime-time game since the 1970 merger.

Eight players scored -- the first time that's happened since the 1950 Los Angeles Rams -- including two Raiders on defense. Aidan O'Connell threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a receiving and passing touchdown, the first Raiders player to do so in the same game since Marcus Allen in 1983.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco the next day.

Las Vegas posted a clever graphic after the comfortable win.